By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 23 Slovenia's coalition
government, which averted an international bailout last year,
could collapse on Friday if Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek loses
the leadership of her party, Positive Slovenia.
That could mean a snap election only months after the small
euro zone economy managed to rescue its troubled banks without
international help in December, pumping 3.3 billion euros ($4.5
billion) of its own funds into its lenders.
The centre-left Positive Slovenia will elect a leader late
on Friday and Bratusek has indicated that she will quit the
government if her challenger Zoran Jankovic, the party's founder
and mayor of Ljubljana, becomes the new head.
"I can hardly imagine that I could lead the government
without having the support of my own party," Bratusek told
reporters earlier this week.
A government collapse and early elections would slow efforts
to make Slovenia's economy more productive and could hurt
sovereign bonds, whose yields have fallen back to their 2007
level in the past month as investors regained confidence in the
government's budget management.
Jankovic was elected head of the party when he founded it in
2011 but stepped down in February 2013 to enable Bratusek to
form a new government. Many party members still see Jankovic as
their leader and Positive Slovenia postponed a congress in
October because his opponents feared it would offer him a chance
to regain its leadership.
Bratusek's three coalition partners have said they would not
cooperate with a party led by Jankovic, who is under
investigation for corruption. He has denied the allegations.
"The vote will be tight. If reason prevails, Jankovic should
not win but there are many party members who support him
blindly," said Meta Roglic, a political analyst at daily
Dnevnik.
"I expect Bratusek will resign immediately if Jankovic is
elected. As it is very unlikely that another coalition could be
formed within the present parliament, we can expect an early
election in late September or October," Roglic said.
CHALLENGE TO BANK CLEAN-UP
Slovenia was the first republic to break away from Communist
Yugoslavia and the fastest growing euro zone economy in 2007
when it joined the monetary union. But the global financial
crisis exposed widepread reckless lending by state-owned banks
which Bratusek's government has finally begun to clean up.
"A (possible) government breakup and the subsequent early
elections will almost certainly slow down the pace of fiscal
consolidation, structural reform and privatisation," said Abbas
Ameli-Renani, an emerging markets strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Jankovic has criticised Bratusek's efforts to cut spending,
saying the government should instead start infrastructure
projects that would create new jobs.
The government plans to cut this year's budget deficit to
4.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 14.7 percent
of GDP in 2013 when the state recapitalised banks.
Jankovic has also opposed the formation of a state "bad
bank" to absorb bad loans from state-owned banks.
The government expects the economy to expand by 0.5 percent
this year on account of higher exports, after two consecutive
years of recession.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
