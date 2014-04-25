BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, April 26 Slovenian
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek lost the leadership of her
centre-left Positive Slovenia (PS) party to a challenger
unwanted by her coalition partners on Saturday, a move that is
likely to bring down her government and trigger an early
election.
A party congress chose Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as the
new PS leader, the party said on Twitter. All three coalition
partners have said they would not cooperate with a party led by
Jankovic, who is under investigation for corruption and has
denied all allegations.
"I can no longer be the prime minister if I do not have
support within my own party," Bratusek told the congress before
the vote.
Slovenia managed to avoid an international bailout in
December by pumping 3.3 billion euros of its own funds into its
troubled banks.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Chris Reese)