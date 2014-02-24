FRANKFURT Feb 24 Slovenia's economy is expected
to return to growth towards the end of the year and post
positive growth rates again next year, Slovenia's central bank
governor was quoted as saying.
Bostjan Jazbec urged the Slovenian government to push on
with its plans to sell at least a dozen state-controlled
companies to revive growth after the country narrowly avoided
needing a bailout from its European peers in December.
"According to our calculations, gross domestic product will
grow in the fourth quarter of this year. For the whole year, it
will again be negative," Jazbec said in an interview, published
on Handelsblatt Live on Monday.
"But growth will be positive again in 2015," he told the
German newspaper's online edition.
The International Monetary Fund said last month it expects
Slovenia's national output to shrink 1.1 percent in 2014, less
than previously feared, as the government tries to cut spending
and remake an economy still 50 percent in state hands.
The government's own macroeconomic institute is predicting a
0.8-percent decline.
Slovenia depends strongly on the euro zone, with Germany as
its largest trading partner, Jazbec said, adding that he expects
the country's banks - once recapitalised - to be strong enough
to support the recovery.
