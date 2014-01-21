LJUBLJANA Jan 21 Slovenia will not extradite a
Romanian hacker who broke into the computer systems of U.S.
government agencies, because he has already been tried and
sentenced in Romania, the national news agency STA reported on
Tuesday.
Victor Faur was seized in Slovenia last October on an
international arrest warrant issued by the United States, STA
said. Faur, whose online alias was SirVic, had been indicted in
the United States in 2006 on conspiracy and computer intrusion
charges.
He was accused of hacking into the computers of space agency
NASA and US Navy between 2004 and 2006. That caused disruptions
and cost the agencies almost $1.5 million, according to the
indictment.
A court in Murska Sobota, in northeast Slovenia, said on
Tuesday Faur had been found guilty in Romania, given a suspended
prison term and ordered to pay $240,000 in damages, STA said. If
a county high court confirms the ruling, Faur will be released
from custody, the agency said.
The court officials were not available for immediate
comment.
During his trial in Romania, Faur said he had only wanted to
prove those computer systems were vulnerable and meant no harm.
The indictment says he had taken control of the computers and
turned them into online chat servers so he could communicate
with other members of his hacking community.
