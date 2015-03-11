LJUBLJANA, March 11 Dutch brewer Heineken said it would bid for Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko, Slovenian national news agency STA reported on Wednesday.

According to Slovenian daily newspaper Delo, which is owned by Lasko, binding bids are due by March 19.

Heineken and Lasko gave no immediate comment.

According to the local media, investment funds KKR, Bain Capital, CVC Capital and Mid Europa Partners have already been invited to submit binding bids for Lasko which is expected to be sold this summer.

Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants the buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($79.29 million) into the business to help cut debt.

The investor would then have to announce a full takeover, in line with Slovenia's legislation which requires any party that buys at least a third of the a company to make an offer for the remaining shares. ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)