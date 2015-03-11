BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc reports 8 pct decline in Q4 comparable store sales
* Provides business update and announces conference call and webcast of fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
BRUSSELS, March 11 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Wednesday it was interested in acquiring Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko.
Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants a buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($79 million) into the business to help cut debt. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Provides business update and announces conference call and webcast of fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
* Callaway golf company announces first quarter 2017 financial results, with double-digit sales growth, and a significant increase in full year sales and earnings guidance