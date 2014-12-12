LJUBLJANA Dec 12 Slovenia's economy should grow
by 2.5 percent this year and 1.75 percent in 2015, the
International Monetary Fund said on Friday after completing a
regular mission to the euro zone country that narrowly avoided
an international bailout last year.
Delia Velculescu, the head of the Fund's mission, said
Slovenia should press on with pension reform and with plans to
sell state-owned banks, which almost collapsed under bad loans
last year.
"We advise the state to privatise all banks while avoiding
fire sale," Velculescu said, giving no time period for the
privatisation.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic;
Editing by Catherine Evans)