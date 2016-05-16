By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA May 16 The International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Monday that Slovenia, which narrowly avoided
having to ask for an international bailout in 2013, needs to
encourage private investment and swiftly privatise its banks.
In a report, the IMF also urged the government, which is
struggling to reduce the budget deficit and public debt, to
agree a deal with unions that would keep a lid on wages.
"To sustain the reasonable growth rates from 2014-15 given
the expected drop in public investment, private investment needs
to play a much stronger role than at present," the IMF said.
After injecting more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of
state money into the banking sector in 2013 to prevent banks
collapsing under the weight of massive bad loans, Slovenia
managed to return to growth in 2014, with GDP at 3 percent.
Last year growth eased to 2.9 percent while the IMF sees it
at 1.9 percent in 2016, mainly because European Union funds have
diminished, hitting public investment.
It urged fast bank privatisation in the country where
successive governments had refused to sell banks in the name of
the national interest. As a consequence the government still
controls about 50 percent of the banking sector.
"Continued state control of banks creates risks of
interference in their lending decisions," the IMF said, noting
that the government should reconsider its plan to limit
potential investors' stakes.
Last week Slovenia said it planned to float its largest
bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, but stuck to an earlier decision
that the government would keep a 25-percent stake and no other
investor would be allowed to have a bigger stake than that.
The IMF also criticised the government's plan not to sell
Slovenia's second largest bank, Abanka, until July 2019, saying
that was "an unnecessary delay that would miss an opportunity to
restore a fully competitive market for bank services and may
negatively affect the bank's performance".
The IMF warned that the budget deficit and debt, both due to
shrink this year, "will start rising again in 2017 under current
policies", adding that a wage deal and reforms in the public
health and education sectors were necessary to prevent that.
The government expects the deficit to fall to 2.2 percent of
GDP this year from 2.9 percent in 2015, while debt is expected
to be drop to about 80 percent from 83 percent of GDP last year.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)