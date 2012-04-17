LJUBLJANA, April 17 The International Monetary
Fund (IMF) on Tuesday urged Slovenia to strengthen its financial
sector and encourage a more commercially based approach by
state-owned banks.
"Strengthening the financial condition of commercial banks
is the short-term priority of the Slovenian authorities," the
IMF said after a two-week mission to assess the health of the
financial sector.
"This will require a combination of measures, including bank
recapitalisation and cleaning up of bank balance sheets," it
said in a statement.
"The financial restructuring should be accompanied by
measures aimed at deepening the commercial orientation of the
government-controlled banks."
Officials say state-owned banks in the past often gave loans
to companies and individuals who had political backing rather
than to those with good business programmes.
The Slovenian banking sector is expected to be loss-making
in 2012 for the third year in a row, due to non-performing loans
to local companies.
The country's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska
Banka (NLB), which lost 239 million euros last year, must boost
its capital by some 400 million euros ($522 million) by the end
of June under European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements.
The government has said it is seeking a strategic investor
for NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
owns 25 percent, so the state would not have to pay
money into the bank from its overstretched budget.
Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by state banks, but
France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo and a number of Austrian banks are
also present.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
