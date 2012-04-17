LJUBLJANA, April 17 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday urged Slovenia to strengthen its financial sector and encourage a more commercially based approach by state-owned banks.

"Strengthening the financial condition of commercial banks is the short-term priority of the Slovenian authorities," the IMF said after a two-week mission to assess the health of the financial sector.

"This will require a combination of measures, including bank recapitalisation and cleaning up of bank balance sheets," it said in a statement.

"The financial restructuring should be accompanied by measures aimed at deepening the commercial orientation of the government-controlled banks."

Officials say state-owned banks in the past often gave loans to companies and individuals who had political backing rather than to those with good business programmes.

The Slovenian banking sector is expected to be loss-making in 2012 for the third year in a row, due to non-performing loans to local companies.

The country's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which lost 239 million euros last year, must boost its capital by some 400 million euros ($522 million) by the end of June under European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements.

The government has said it is seeking a strategic investor for NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent, so the state would not have to pay money into the bank from its overstretched budget.

Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by state banks, but France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and a number of Austrian banks are also present. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Stephen Nisbet)