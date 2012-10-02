By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Oct 2 Slovenia can still avoid
becoming another euro bailout recipient if the government
enforces planned reforms, the International Monetary Fund said
on Tuesday.
The lender voiced confidence at the end of a regular annual
visit that the country could finance itself on international
markets again, provided it acts on reforms such as raising the
retirement age and making it easier to hire and fire employees.
However, the IMF urged the government to be more ambitious
in privatising state-owned banks, which are sinking under bad
debts. The export-driven economy is struggling in recession
after expanding rapidly when it joined the euro zone in 2007.
"If Slovenia implements courageously all the reforms that
are clear we think that should be enough to reassure the
markets," Antonia Spilimbergo, head of the IMF mission for
Slovenia, told a news conference.
He said it was up to the government to decide whether it
would need international help, adding the IMF is "open always"
for such requests.
Spilimbergo said the reforms went in the right direction but
urged Ljubljana to reconsider its decision to keep 25 percent
stakes in both its largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and
Nova KBM. Both banks are majority state-owned and
burdened by bad loans.
He said complete privatisation of those banks would "convey
a very strong signal" that Slovenia was determined to reduce the
influence of the state on the economy.
The Fund said Slovenia's gross domestic product (GDP) would
this year fall by 2.2 percent and another 1 percent next year,
before returning to growth in 2014. Slovenia's central bank this
week forecast a decline of 1.8 percent in 2012 and 0.7 percent
in 2013.
The conservative government also plans to improve the
management of state firms, speed up privatisation and establish
a company that will take over bad loans.
The government hopes the reforms will reopen international
financial markets to Slovenia, which has been unable to issue
sovereign bonds for the past year because the yields demanded
were too high. It now hopes to issue a $1.5 billion bond in
October or November.
