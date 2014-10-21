LJUBLJANA Oct 21 Slovenia's state-owned bank asset management company said it issued a state-guaranteed 3-year bond valued at 424.6 million euros ($544.72 million) with an interest rate of 1.5 percent.

The bank, which manages the bad loans of Slovenia's state-owned banks, exchanged the bond for bad loans taken over from state-owned lender Abanka Vipa.

The bad bank was set up last year to ease the overhaul of the country's banking system.

The Slovenian government narrowly avoided an international bailout in December by pumping more than 3 billion euros of its own money into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. (1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)