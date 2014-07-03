LJUBLJANA, July 3 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted sales of 599.4 million euros ($817.6 million) in the first half of 2014, up 0.4 percent on the same period last year.

The biggest growth was in southeastern Europe where sales rose by 11 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company is due to report profit figures for the first six months of the year on July 24.

Shares in Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, closed down 1.72 percent at 68.5 euros on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.65 percent.

