* Sales up by 1 pct

* Share price down by 0.76 pct (Updates with quote, details, share price)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 28 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka's first-half group net profit fell 38 percent to 70.1 million euros ($77.73 million) due to the lower prices of pharmaceuticals and currency devaluation, the company said on Thursday.

It also confirmed that group sales rose by 1 percent to 603.8 million euros in the same period.

"For the most part of the first half-year, we hedged the (Russian) rouble to account for the high volatility of its rate, and thus incurred additional costs," Krka said in a statement.

"The result was also affected by the depreciation of other currencies, especially the Polish zloty, the Ukrainian hryvnia and the British pound," it said.

Analysts said the profit fall had been expected due to currency volatility.

"It is possible that the share would temporarily fall by a few percent due to these figures but there is no reason for panic as long as Krka's sales continue to grow," said Marko Rozman of Dezelna Banka.

Shares of Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company with market capitalisation of about 1.9 billion euros, was down 0.76 percent at 59.4 euros by 1025 GMT, almost in line with a dip in the blue-chip SBI index.

($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Susan Thomas)