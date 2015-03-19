(Adds details, quote, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenia's largest brewer,
Pivovarna Lasko, received five binding bids in a sale
that is expected to be completed by the end of June, Lasko said
in a statement late on Thursday.
It did not give the names of the bidders but, according to
local media, Dutch brewer Heineken and four investment
funds have submitted bids.
Heineken told Reuters last week that it was interested in
buying Lasko, while local media reported investment funds KKR
, Bain Capital, CVC Capital and Mid Europa
Partners are also among bidders, citing unofficial sources.
"The received bids will be carefully examined, upon which a
decision will be made on how to proceed with further
negotiations in the sale process," Lasko said.
Lasko put itself up for sale last year and expects the buyer
to invest at least 75 million euros into the business to help
cut debt, while acquiring at least one-third of the company.
The buyer would then have to announce a takeover for the
whole firm, in line with Slovenian securities legislation that
obliges parties acquiring at least one-third of a company to
make a buyout offer for the rest of its shares.
Lasko is owned by local banks and companies. Some 51 percent
of its owners have signed a deal, according to which they are
prepared to sell their stakes.
