LJUBLJANA, June 20 Six Slovenian state-owned
firms and banks sold 54 percent of car parts maker Letrika
to Austrian rival Mahle Holding Austria GmbH,
state-owned company SDH, which coordinated the sale, said on
Friday.
"We received two bids for the company and Mahle offered the
best price, that is 67.1 euro per share. The consortium of
sellers decided to accept the offer," SDH said in a statement.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
last year, hopes to sell another 13 companies which are in major
or partial state ownership this year in order to boost budget
income and improve corporate governance.
The from Mahle, a unit of Germany's Mahle GmbH, valued
Letrika at 108 million euros.
The stake was in the hands of state-owned companies and
banks and a private investment fund.
Letrika shares closed unchanged at 54 euros on Friday before
the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index
lost 2.13 percent.
The sale of the largest company on country's privatisation
list, telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, is uncertain
after Miro Cerar, who is in the best position to become the new
prime minister according to opinion polls, said late on Thursday
he was against the sale of Telekom.
Slovenia will hold the second snap election in a row on July
13 after the incumbent centre-left Prime Minister Alenka
Bratusek resigned in May because she lost the battle for the
leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)