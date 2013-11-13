LJUBLJANA Nov 13 Slovenia's 'bad bank' expects
to receive roughly 4 billion euros gross in bad loans, its
executive director Torbjorn Mansson said on Wednesday, under a
plan to shore up the euro zone country's teetering state
lenders.
Mansson stressed that the final figures were still to be
determined, but said that the transfer value of those 4 billion
euros ($5.4 billion) in non-performing loans was expected to be
in the range of 1-1.5 billion euros.
The move to ring-fence a portion of some 7.9 billion euros
in bad loans that are suffocating Slovenia's banks has been
delayed for months by an external audit, the results of which
are due next month and could determine whether the country has
to seek an international bailout.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson)