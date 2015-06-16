UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
LJUBLJANA, June 16 UK investment firm Cinven said on Tuesday it remains interested in the purchase of Telekom Slovenia, after Slovenia on Monday rejected its altered bid for the company.
"The conditions to proceed with the transaction now are not in place. Cinven remains interested in the privatisation of Telekom Slovenia and open to re-evaluate the situation in the coming weeks," Cinven said in a statement. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.