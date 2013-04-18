BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, April 18 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid an international bailout, has mandated BNP Paribas Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan to explore funding opportunities, the euro zone member's finance ministry said on Thursday.
It said the banks would arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in several financial centers from April 22.
"This is not a mandate for a bond issue but for a non-deal related roadshow which will test the possibilities for Slovenia's financing on international capital markets in 2013," Irena Ferkulj, a ministry spokeswoman, told Reuters.
The news came a day after Slovenia issued 1.1 billion euros of 18-month treasury bills, more than double the target, and then repurchased 511 million euros of similar bills that mature in June, thus reducing the sqeeze on its finances.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.