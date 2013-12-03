LJUBLJANA Dec 3 Shares in Slovenia's largest
food retailer Mercator fell to their lowest since 1999
on Tuesday over growing concern that a takeover bid by Croatia's
Agrokor could fail.
Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor said in June
that it had signed a deal with 12 of Mercator's owners to buy
their combined 53.12 percent stake in Mercator for 240 million
euros, subject to regulatory approvals and the successful
refinancing of Mercator's outstanding debt allowing the deal to
complete before the end of the year.
Slovenia's competition watchdog gave its approval last week,
but the proposed takeover is still being examined by regulators
in Croatia.
Shares in Mercator, Slovenia's biggest employer, closed down
15 percent at 58 euros ($78.63), against a 1.8 percent decline
for the country's blue-chip SBI index.
Investment firm Alta Invest's chief economist, Saso
Stanovnik, said that the lack of news on the takeover from the
two companies had increased concern that the deal could fall
through.
He said that Mercator's shares have also been hit by the
retailer's continued weak performance as it grapples with
Slovenia's four-year recession.
The company last month reported nine-month sales revenues
down 3.6 percent year on year to 2 billion euros and posted a
net loss of 17.6 million euros because of dwindling demand
across a region feeling the effects of a credit crunch and
rising energy prices.
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Goodman)