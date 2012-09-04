* Expects 300 mln euros this year from real-estate sale

* Plans to issue more commercial paper

* Considers selling Albania, Bulgaria branches

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 4 Slovenia's largest food retailer, Mercator, hopes to erase half-year losses and return to profit this year by selling real estate and cutting costs, its new chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Toni Balazic said Mercator, which is likely to be put up for sale later this year, hopes to improve profitability and cut costs by 60 to 80 million euros per year over the next three years by improving logistics and seeking new suppliers.

Mercator ended the first half with a loss of 16.5 million euros, its first half-year loss since 1997, due to weakening of the Serbian dinar, dwindling demand across the region, a credit crunch at home and rising energy prices.

"We have already started action to actively reduce risks stemming from the negative market situation ... and it is quite possible that we will have a positive result already this year," said Balazic, who took over in May.

Later this year, local food producers and banks, which jointly own about 65 percent of Mercator, are expected to renew their attempt to sell the company. Any buyer would have to make an offer for the whole company.

Last year Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, local media said, valuing the company at 832 million euros. The sale fell through when the previous Mercator management refused to let Agrokor perform due diligence, saying it was its biggest competitor in the region.

REAL ESTATE SALES

Balazic said Mercator could earn up to 300 million euros ($377.49 million), a quarter of its total debt, from selling some of its real-estate.

"We have already received several non-binding offers from global real-estate funds ... and we hope the sale will be completed this year."

Balazic, who was chief executive of local food producer Zito before taking the helm at Mercator, also said the company was preparing more commercial paper, after issuing 10.3 million euros of 6-month commercial paper for the first time in April.

He gave no further details.

He said Mercator was considering a sale of its units in Albania and Bulgaria, where it only has a small market share, but a final decision had yet to be taken.

Mercator also operates stores in Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, where it plans to expand further over the coming years through organic growth and by takeovers.

Balazic said Mercator's business was hurt by market speculation that Slovenia could become the sixth euro zone country to ask for an international bailout, because of rising bad loans at its banks.

"We (Slovenia) are facing a lot of uncertainty and mistrust. That is reflected in high prices of financing, credit crunch ... lower consumer spending and lower economic activity, which also has an effect on Mercator."

Mercator shares closed 0.44 percent lower on Tuesday at 112.5 euros against a blue-chip SBI index up 1.74 percent. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)