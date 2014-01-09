LJUBLJANA Jan 9 Shares in Slovenia's top food
retailer, Mercator, plunged 13 percent on Thursday
after a newspaper reported that
a Croatian food concern wanted to change the terms of its offer
to buy Mercator.
Mercator shares had fallen 12.96 percent to 70.5 euros per
share by 1100 GMT on the Ljubljana bourse. They fell 1.22
percent on Wednesday.
The Dnevnik newspaper reported that the Croatian company,
Agrokor, had apparently sent a new bid, offering to pay 80 euros
per share and boost Mercator's capital by another 225 million
euros. Agrokor's previous offer was 120 euros per share but did
not include a capital boost.
Agrokor, contacted by Reuters, was not able to provide
immediate comment on the report.
"Time is not on Mercator's side," a source close to the deal
told Reuters, referring to high debts piled by Mercator and its
owners.
"This (share fall) is a reaction to the report as there have
been no other events that could have had an impact," said Saso
Stanovnik, chief analyst at investment firm Alta Invest.
Agrokor said in June it had signed a deal with 12 of
Mercator's owners to buy their combined 53.12 percent stake in
Mercator for 240 million euros. It said it would pay 120 euros
per share, valuing Mercator at 452 million euros ($614.70
million). The new company would have revenue of 7 billion euros
and would employ 60,000 people, Agrokor said.
Mercator's owners include a heavily indebted local brewery
and the top local bank, NLB, one of the five lenders the
government had to rescue with a 3.2 billion-euro capital boost
in December.
Early last year, media reported that Agrokor was offering
221 euros per share for Mercator. The sale collapsed because
Mercator's former management refused to let it carry out due
diligence.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb, additional
reporting by Igor Ilic, edited by Larry King)