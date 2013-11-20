(Adds details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenia's Economy Minister
Stanko Stepisnik resigned on Wednesday just as the country is
seeking to avert an international bailout.
A government spokesman confirmed his resignation.
Local media said Stepisnik, a member of the centre-left
party of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, quit after media
reports that his tool-making company Emo Orodjarna had recently
received state financial aid and was competing for more state
help.
Stepisnik, who has a 40-percent stake in the firm, has said
his company received the funding but that he has done nothing
wrong.
Local media quoted him as saying: "These accusations ... are
the reason that I'm resigning."
Stepisnik is the first minister to quit the government which
took over in March after the previous centre-right cabinet of
prime minister Janez Jansa collapsed amid a corruption scandal.
As the economy minister is not directly involved in
formulating policy on managing the banking crisis, the
resignation should not disrupt Slovenia's efforts to cope with
what external stress tests reveal next month about the scale of
the bad loans encumbering the country's banks, analysts said.
"The resignation was demanded by all coalition partners (of
the Positive Slovenia) as well as by the opposition, so it
should cause no political difficulty," said Tanja Staric, an
analyst at daily Delo.
A new minister will likely be voted in by the middle of
December, when the stress tests will show how much capital the
government has to provide for state banks and determine whether
the country will need a bailout.
