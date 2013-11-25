LJUBLJANA Nov 25 Slovenia's health minister has
become the second member of the government to quit in less than
a week, the Slovenian news agency STA reported.
Toma Gantar said less than six months ago he would resign
if he could not make "changes that would ensure a quality,
successful, available and financially sustainable health
system". But views within the government on how to do that are
too badly split, he said. Salaries are one of the biggest
obstacles, he added.
The instability comes at a bad time for Prime Minister
Alenka Bratusek's government. Slovenia is struggling to avert an
international bailout of its struggling banks. A stress test
should show next month the scale of bad loans at the banks and
how much capital state banks would need from the government.
Gantar's resignation follows that of Economy Minister Stanko
Stepisnik, who said last Wednesday he would leave his post after
media reported that his tool-making firm had received state
financial aid and was competing for more.
(Writing by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)