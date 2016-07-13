* Minister says resigned from personal reasons
* PM says policy remains unchanged
* Junior coalition parties say government stable
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 13 Slovenia's finance minister
Dusan Mramor resigned on Wednesday for what he said were
personal reasons, prompting the opposition to call for an early
election though junior members in the fragile ruling coalition
insisted it was stable.
Prime Minister Miro Cerar said Alenka Smerkolj, Minister for
European Cohesion, would fill in the role until a new finance
minister had taken over, which he expected to happen in late
August or early September. He did not name any candidates.
"In spite of this change the government will continue with
its planned policy and will follow the strategy till 2020 which
was laid out by minister Mramor and his team," Cerar said at a
news conference to announce the resignation.
He would nominate a new candidate in the coming weeks, Cerar
said. After that parliament must still give its approval.
Mramor, who tried to resign once before but was refused by
Cerar, told the conference he had resigned "for entirely
personal reasons".
Tanja Staric, a political analyst at Radio Slovenia,
described the loss of Mramor as a blow to the coalition.
"With his resignation the chances that the government will
survive till the end of its mandate (in 2018) are getting
smaller," she said.
Junior coalition partners of the prime minister's Party of
Modern Centre said the government remained stable in spite of
Mramor's resignation.
But the opposition centre-right New Slovenia Party called
for an early election, saying the coalition is weak and not able
to push through necessary reforms.
The coalition is struggling to reconcile demands for public
sector wage and pension hikes with reducing the budget deficit.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, managed to reduce its budget deficit to
below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP last year after
running excessive deficits for six years.
The government aims to reduce the deficit to 2.2 percent of
GDP this year and then gradually bring it to zero by 2020.
Alta Invest chief economist Saso Stanovnik said further
deficit reductions would depend largely on who became the new
finance minister.
Analysts said the resignation could further delay the sale
of the country's largest bank NLB, which was rescued by the
state in 2013 and is due to be sold by the end of 2017.
Last week, Slovenia postponed investment roadshows for the
sale due to market volatility caused by Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
