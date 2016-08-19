LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar is likely to nominate a new finance minister by the end of August, state news agency STA reported on Friday, citing prime minister's office. The small, southeastern European Union member state is struggling to reconcile demands for public sector wage and pension hikes with the need to reduce its budget deficit. Analysts believe the pace of further deficit reductions could largely depend on who became the new finance minister. "A decision about a new candidate for the finance minister has not been taken yet, but we foresee it by the end of this month," STA quoted a statement from Cerar's office as saying. Slovenian media say the candidate is likely to be the current state secretary in the finance ministry, Mateja Vranicar Erman. The prime minister's office did not comment. Dusan Mramor resigned as finance minister in July for what he said were personal reasons. European Cohesion Minister Alenka Smerkolj is running the ministry pending parliamentary approval of a successor to Mramor. Slovenia, a euro zone member since 2007, aims to gradually close the budget gap to zero by 2020 from this year's plan of 2.2 percent. After Mramor quit, the opposition centre-right New Slovenia Party called for an early election, saying the ruling coalition was weak and unable to push through needed economic reforms. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing bny Mark Heinrich)