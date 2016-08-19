LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro
Cerar is likely to nominate a new finance minister by the end of
August, state news agency STA reported on Friday, citing prime
minister's office.
The small, southeastern European Union member state is
struggling to reconcile demands for public sector wage and
pension hikes with the need to reduce its budget deficit.
Analysts believe the pace of further deficit reductions could
largely depend on who became the new finance minister.
"A decision about a new candidate for the finance minister
has not been taken yet, but we foresee it by the end of this
month," STA quoted a statement from Cerar's office as saying.
Slovenian media say the candidate is likely to be the
current state secretary in the finance ministry, Mateja Vranicar
Erman. The prime minister's office did not comment.
Dusan Mramor resigned as finance minister in July for what
he said were personal reasons. European Cohesion
Minister Alenka Smerkolj is running the ministry pending
parliamentary approval of a successor to Mramor.
Slovenia, a euro zone member since 2007, aims to gradually
close the budget gap to zero by 2020 from this year's plan of
2.2 percent.
After Mramor quit, the opposition centre-right New Slovenia
Party called for an early election, saying the ruling coalition
was weak and unable to push through needed economic reforms.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing bny Mark Heinrich)