LJUBLJANA Aug 25 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro
Cerar has nominated state secretary at the finance ministry
Mateja Vranicar Erman for the post of finance minister,
state-owned Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday.
The radio station said that Erman was likely to be confirmed
as finance minister by parliament in early September. The prime
minister's cabinet was not available for an immediate comment.
Erman would replace Dusan Mramor who resigned in July,
citing personal reasons.
Erman, 50, who is a legal expert by profession, has worked
at the ministry of finance since 1993 and has been a state
secretary for the past six years, dealing mainly with taxes and
the budget. She is not politically affiliated.
"We have to wait and see whether the fact that she is not
politically affiliated will be positive, as she will not have to
worry about her future political career, or not," Saso
Stanovnik, chief economist at investment firm Alta Invest, told
Reuters.
Erman's main task will be to reconcile demands for public
sector wage and pension hikes with the need to further reduce
the budget deficit which last year fell to below 3 percent of
GDP, as required of EU members, for the first time in seven
years.
The government had said it plans to cut the deficit to zero
by the end of 2020.
"Further deficit cuts will largely depend on whether the
government coalition continues to support fiscal consolidation
amid improved economic conditions," Stanovnik said.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, returned to growth in 2014 and expects
its export-oriented economy to expand by 1.7 percent this year
versus 2.9 percent in 2015.
