LJUBLJANA, Sept 7 The Slovenian government's
candidate for the next finance minister, Mateja Vranicar Erman,
pledged further public finance consolidation, more privatisation
and cuts to red tape in a presentation to a parliamentary
committee on Wednesday.
She told the Committee for Finance and Monetary Policy that
Slovenia needs to improve its management of state companies and
focus budget spending on areas that would spur faster economic
growth.
"We need sustainable public finance policy which supports
the shaping of a better business environment, which is a
precondition for stable and lasting economic growth and the
well-being of citizens," Erman said.
Parliament is expected to confirm Erman's appointment later
in September to replace Dusan Mramor, who resigned in July
citing personal reasons.
Erman, 50, is a legal expert by profession and has worked at
the ministry of finance since 1993. She has been a state
secretary at the ministry for most of the past six years,
dealing mainly with budget and taxes. She is not politically
affiliated.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, returned to growth in 2014 and expects
its economy to expand by about 2.7 percent this year compared
with 2.3 percent in 2015.
Last year the country managed to reduce the budget deficit
to below 3 percent of GDP, which is the ceiling for euro zone
members, after running excessive deficits for six years.
