LJUBLJANA May 13 Slovenia's parliament confirmed two new cabinet ministers on Wednesday, averting a crisis that could have threatened Prime Minister Miro Cerar's efforts to improve the finances of the euro zone country.

Parliament ousted Defence Minister Janko Veber, who belongs to a junior party in the centre-left coalition, in April because he had ordered the army secret service to check out the security implications of the planned sale of state-owned telecom operator Telekom Slovenia.

On Wednesday parliament confirmed Andreja Katic, who like Veber is a Social Democrat, as the new defence minister. Maja Makovec Brencic was given the education ministry.

Makovec Brencic was proposed by Cerar's Modern Centre party and will replace Klavdija Markez, who resigned in April after only five days in office over media reports that her master's thesis was a plagiarism.

Cerar's 17-member cabinet now has 8 women ministers, the highest number since Slovenia became independent in 1991.

The cabinet took office last September after a snap general election, less than a year after Slovenia managed to bail out its banks without outside help.

Cerar's cabinet plans to reduce the budget deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 to meet European Commission demands, from 4.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)