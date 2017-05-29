UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
LJUBLJANA May 28 Slovenian Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman offered to resign over a likely delay of the sale of the country's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, but her resignation was not accepted by the prime minister, sources said on Monday.
The finance ministry and the prime minister's office had no immediate comment.
(Reporting By Marja Novak)
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year