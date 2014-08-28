LJUBLJANA Aug 28 Slovenia's second-largest bank
Nova KBM (NKBM) swung to a first-half net profit of 20.9 million
euros ($27.5 million) from a 62.7 million euro loss a year
earlier, it said on Thursday, citing lower costs and higher
interest income.
The state-owned bank, which is slated for privatisation,
also said its balance sheet assets fell to 4.5 billion euros at
the end of June, down by 6 percent from the end of 2013.
The bank confirmed its May forecast for a group net loss of
900,000 euros at the end of 2014 because of new provisions for
bad loans.
NKBM, which was bailed out by the government in December,
suffered a loss of 648.4 million euros last year because of its
heavy burden of bad loans.
Slovenia's state investment firm SDH, which is in charge of
selling state assets, this month invited investors to submit
binding bids for NKBM by October.
A source told Reuters in July that Hungary's OTP bank
is likely to bid, but OTP declined to comment.
The Slovenian government narrowly avoided an international
bailout for its banks in December, when it injected 3.3 billion
euros into the country's mostly state-owned banks.
(1 US dollar = 0.7590 euro)
