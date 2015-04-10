LJUBLJANA, April 10 U.S.-based Investment company Global Bankcorp Commodities and Investments Inc. is interested in purchasing Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM), which the government has put up for sale, the company said on Friday.

It did not say how much it was willing to offer for the state-owned bank which is in the last phase of privatisation process.

According to Reuters sources, another U.S. investment firm, Apollo, is in advanced talks to buy NKBM, offering some 200 million euros for the bank.

The bank is one of 15 firms the government earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far three of the firms have been sold. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Evans)