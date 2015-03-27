BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenia sold its second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) to investment fund Apollo for about 200 million euros ($218 million), daily newspaper Delo said on Friday citing unofficial sources close to the bank.
NKBM and state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale of the state-owned bank, were not available for an immediate comment. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.