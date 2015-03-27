LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenia sold its second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) to investment fund Apollo for about 200 million euros ($218 million), daily newspaper Delo said on Friday citing unofficial sources close to the bank.

NKBM and state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale of the state-owned bank, were not available for an immediate comment. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Pullin)