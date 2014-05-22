BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
LJUBLJANA May 22 Slovenia called for expressions of interest in the purchase of its second-largest bank Nova KBM, which was bailed out by the state in December.
The country invited bidders to send in their bids by July 3, state investment fund SOD, which is coordinating the sale, said in a statement. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for first-quarter storm losses