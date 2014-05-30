LJUBLJANA May 30 State-owned Slovenian bank
Nova KBM (NKBM) forecast a sharp reduction in losses this year
thanks to reduced provisions against bad loans as it prepares
for privatisation.
The country's second-largest bank, which was bailed out by
the government in December, said it expects to make a group net
loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.2 million) in 2014, compared with
a loss of 648.4 million last year.
It made the forecast after reporting first-quarter group
profit of 16.4 million euros - a marked improvement from the
same period last year when it made a loss of 8.5 million euros -
thanks to cost cuts and a rise net interest income.
New net provisions for bad loans amounted to 4.2 million
euros in the first three months of the year, down from 20
million euros a year ago, it said in a statement on Friday.
The bank said such provisions would be the main reason for
its 2014 loss, but added: "We expect to have significantly less
provisions in 2014 than in 2013."
Last week Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international
bailout in December by pumping about 3.3 billion euros in local
banks, called for expressions of interest in the purchase of
NKBM. The government wants to privatise the bank by 2015.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Slovenia said local lenders had
almost 6 billion euros of bad loans in March which represented
14.5 percent of all loans.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)