LJUBLJANA, June 15 Slovenia on Friday raised the estimate of how much its biggest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) needs to meet new capital requirements by more than half and warned the bank would need additional funds to keep operating into the future.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told parliament NLB, which is burdened by non-performing loans to local firms and made a loss in 2011 for the third year in a row, needed about 500 million euros ($630 million) to lift its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to the required 9 percent from 6 percent.

That compared with an original figure of 320 million euros set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) last December.

"But in the coming months additional capital will be needed to ensure normal functioning of the bank which includes cleaning up the bank's balance sheet and solving the problem of bad loans and non-banking investments," he added.

Parliament is later on Friday expected to adopt new laws allowing the state-owned bank to issue a contingent convertible (CoCo) bond in June to meet EBA capital requirements.

The government hopes to find a strategic investor for the bank by the end of this year and Sustersic told parliament talks with investors who would buy the CoCo bond could be completed within a week.

According to local media, Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns 25 percent of NLB, is the most likely buyer of the bond which could later be converted into stock.

The government has declined to say how much extra funding the bank will need before it completes an agreement with potential investors.

The government is expected to sell more than half of its 55 percent stake in NLB although the centre-left opposition parties say it should remain in majority state ownership.

The government's macroeconomic institute said on Wednesday the ratio of bad loans in the banking sector, which is dominated by state-owned banks, rose to 11.8 percent or some 6 billion euros in March.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

After a mild recovery in 2010, economic output fell 0.2 percent in 2011 and is expected to fall a further 0.9 percent this year due to falling exports and weaker domestic spending amid budget cuts. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Editing by David Cowell)