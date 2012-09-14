LJUBLJANA, Sept 14 Slovenia's largest bank,
financially troubled Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), named
economist Janko Medja as chief executive after his predecessor
resigned in December.
State-owned NLB is at the heart of market speculation that
Slovenia could become the sixth euro zone member in need of a
bailout, due to the rising level of non-performing loans among
its local banks.
"The biggest challenge will be for the bank to regain its
good name," Medja, a senior official of the Slovenian unit of
Italy's Unicredit, told reporters on Friday after
being nominated, adding the bank will have to restructure bad
loans.
Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said in July NLB might need
up to 500 million euros ($645.4 million) of fresh capital by the
end of 2013 on account of the rising level of bad loans.
NLB said in July it had about 3 billion euros of bad loans,
or 20 percent of the total, but the figure is rising as
Slovenia, which was badly hurt by the global economic crisis due
to its dependency on exports, struggles with another recession
after a mild recovery in 2010 and 2011.
The bank was previously led by Bozo Jasovic, although he
resigned last year over disagreements with the government
regarding NLB's plan to sell its 10.8 percent stake in
Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator.
The sale of Mercator has been suspended but is expected to
resume later this year.
The government, which holds about 64 percent of NLB, plans
to form a new state agency in coming weeks which will take over
NLB's bad loans in exchange for state bonds.
It also hopes to find a strategic investor for NLB and
reduce its stake in the lender to 25 percent. Belgian banking
and insurance group KBC owns 22 percent of NLB.
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)