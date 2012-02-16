LJUBLJANA Feb 16 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said on Thursday its net loss in 2011 rose to 239 million euros compared to 202 million in 2010.

The state owns 55 percent of unlisted NLB while Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has 25 percent.

According to the European Banking Authority, NLB needs a capital hike of 320 million euros ($420 million) by the end of June to strengthen its balance sheet. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Potter)