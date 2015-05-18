LJUBLJANA May 18 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said on Monday bad loans represented 25.6 percent of all its loans at the end of March, up from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014 but down from 26 percent a year ago.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros of its own money into local banks, including NLB, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and enable the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

NLB said 69.9 percent of bad loans were covered by provisions, up from 68.7 percent at the end of 2014.

The bank, which last week reported a group net profit of 25 million euros in the first quarter, down from 28.6 million euros a year ago, was rescued by the state in 2013.

"The bank pursues a systematic approach to the management of non-performing loans which ... usually comprises restructuring, debt collection and potential write-offs," NLB said in a statement.

NLB received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros in 2013 but was still one of two Slovenian banks which failed the ECB stress tests last year which showed a potential capital shortfall of 34 million euros under an adverse scenario. The shortfall was covered by NLB's profits.

The government said last week it had decided to keep a state stake of 25 percent in NLB in the long run to have a say in key business decisions, while other investors would not be allowed to have a stake in the bank that would be higher than the state's.

The government at present controls 60 percent of Slovenia's banking sector but plans to gradually sell off all its commercial banks apart from NLB.

According to the Bank of Slovenia, local banks had a total of 4.4 billion euros of bad loans at the end of February - the last data available - which represented 11.8 percent of all loans. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Toby Chopra)