(Adds details, quote, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 15 Three members of the
supervisory board at state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB)
have resigned following public criticism over their past
involvement in Slovenia's largest bank, which was bailed out by
the government in 2013.
State investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH)
which manages the state's ownership, said on Friday it had
received a joint resignation statement from the three, who had
been appointed to the nine-seat supervisory board two months
ago.
The three were quoted in the statement as saying they were
stepping down because they were "being permanently discredited
in a professional and moral sense".
Analysts said that alhough such resignations were in general
not good for the bank there had been widespread discussion in
the media about whether the three were suitable as supervisors
since they had previously worked for the NLB group.
"I hope the state as the owner of the bank will now
understand that it has to nominate supervisors who will enjoy
the trust of the public in Slovenia and abroad," Matej Simnic, a
bank analyst at an investment firm Alta Invest, told Reuters.
SDH did not comment on the resignations but said it would
take steps to nominate new supervisory board members as soon as
possible.
In return for gaining the European Commission's approval of
state aid to its banks in 2013 the government had promised to
sell most of its holdings in the banks in the coming years, with
the privatisation of NLB due to start later this year.
Hitherto successive governments have regarded privatisation
as anathema, saying it was in the national interest to keep the
banks in state hands. As a consequence the state still controls
about 60 percent of the sector.
However, the previous government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from
collapsing under the weight of bad loans, with 1.55 billion
euros going to NLB alone.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)