By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 15 Three members of the supervisory board at state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) have resigned following public criticism over their past involvement in Slovenia's largest bank, which was bailed out by the government in 2013.

State investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) which manages the state's ownership, said on Friday it had received a joint resignation statement from the three, who had been appointed to the nine-seat supervisory board two months ago.

The three were quoted in the statement as saying they were stepping down because they were "being permanently discredited in a professional and moral sense".

Analysts said that alhough such resignations were in general not good for the bank there had been widespread discussion in the media about whether the three were suitable as supervisors since they had previously worked for the NLB group.

"I hope the state as the owner of the bank will now understand that it has to nominate supervisors who will enjoy the trust of the public in Slovenia and abroad," Matej Simnic, a bank analyst at an investment firm Alta Invest, told Reuters.

SDH did not comment on the resignations but said it would take steps to nominate new supervisory board members as soon as possible.

In return for gaining the European Commission's approval of state aid to its banks in 2013 the government had promised to sell most of its holdings in the banks in the coming years, with the privatisation of NLB due to start later this year.

Hitherto successive governments have regarded privatisation as anathema, saying it was in the national interest to keep the banks in state hands. As a consequence the state still controls about 60 percent of the sector.

However, the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans, with 1.55 billion euros going to NLB alone. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)