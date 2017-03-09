LJUBLJANA, March 9 Slovenia's privatisation body
has sought a valuation of the country's largest bank, Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be sold this year.
NLB, which was rescued by the state in 2013, last week
reported a 20 percent increase in 2016 group net profit.
The government agreed to sell NLB to win
European Commission approval for state aid in 2013.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will assess the bank's
value for state-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which
manages state assets and coordinates privatisation, by April 15.
Slovenia plans to sell 75 percent of NLB through an initial
public offering this year, leaving 25 percent in state hands.
Local media said roadshows will start next week and the
bank's sale could be completed by May 15 . SDH
declined to give further details.
