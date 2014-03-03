BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
LJUBLJANA, March 3 Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), expects to break even in 2014, a senior management official said on Monday, following a group net loss of 1.44 billion euros last year.
"We aim for more ... but realistically speaking we are looking at a black zero," Archibald Kremser, a member of the NLB's management group, told a news conference in English.
The bank, bailed out by the Slovenian government late last year, said it would close 22 of 143 retail units in Slovenia on April 1 in order to cut costs. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.