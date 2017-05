LJUBLJANA Feb 5 The head of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Janko Medja, told reporters on Friday that he has resigned. He will be temporarily replaced by Blaz Brodnjak, who has been a member of the bank's management board.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013, is due to be offered for sale later this year.

(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)