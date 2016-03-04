LJUBLJANA, March 4 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) made a net profit of 91.9 million euros ($100.6 million) in 2015, above its own target and up from profit of 62.3 million euros in 2014, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bank said it had managed to reduce the amount of bad loans to 19.3 percent of all loans at the end of 2015 from 25.1 percent a year before.

($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)