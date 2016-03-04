Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
LJUBLJANA, March 4 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) made a net profit of 91.9 million euros ($100.6 million) in 2015, above its own target and up from profit of 62.3 million euros in 2014, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
The bank said it had managed to reduce the amount of bad loans to 19.3 percent of all loans at the end of 2015 from 25.1 percent a year before.
($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits (GICs) continued to fall.