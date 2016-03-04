* FY group net profit 91.9 mln euros vs 62.3 million in 2014

* Bad loans fall to 19.3 percent of total from 25.1 percent (Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 4 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), whose privatisation is due to start later this year, ended 2015 in profit for a second straight year and also managed to reduce bad loans, the bank said on Friday.

Group net profit reached 91.9 million euros ($101 million), above its own target for the year and up from 62.3 million in 2014. Bad loans fell to 19.3 percent of the total at year end from 25.1 percent a year before.

The bank said its performance had improved due to an increased level of loans in strategic segments, both corporate and retail, as well as efforts to reduce costs.

It did not say when it would name a new chief executive after the departure last month of Janko Medja over unspecified differences of opinion with the government.

NLB is one of the banks that almost pushed Slovenia into an international bailout in 2013, when the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local lenders to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans.

Successive governments had been reluctant to sell the country's main banks, claiming state ownership was in the national interest, but Slovenia has committed to sell most of its holdings in exchange for the European Commission's approval of state aid for the sector in 2013.

State investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said in December it planned to start selling off about 20 companies, of which NLB is the biggest. The government plans to sell 75 percent of NLB and retain 25 percent.

($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)