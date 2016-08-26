(Updates with details, background)

LJUBLJANA Aug 26 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which is due to be privatised later this year, reported group net profit of 69.5 million euros in the first half of 2016, up 30 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The profit was up mainly due to lower provisions for bad loans and cost cuts.

Bad loans fell by 8 percent since the end of 2015 to 1.75 billion euros, representing 17.9 percent of all loans, the unlisted bank said in a statement on Friday. Balance sheet assets fell by 1 percent compared to the end of 2015 to 11.8 billion euros.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013, is due to be put on sale through an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, although investment roadshows planned in July were postponed due to increased market volatility caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.