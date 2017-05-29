(Adds details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA May 28 Slovenian Finance Minister
Mateja Vranicar Erman offered to resign on Monday over a likely
delay in the sale of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) but the prime
minister refused to accept her resignation, sources said.
The finance ministry and the office of Prime Minister Miro
Cerar were not immediately available to comment.
The government has refused to give guarantees for what could
amount to about 400 million euros ($450 million) in compensation
payable by NLB, Slovenia's largest bank, to Croatian banks who
repaid depositors at NLB's predecessor Ljubljanska Banka.
Ljubljanska Banka closed its Croatian business after
Slovenia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in
1991 and Slovenia wants any repayment agreement to be part of
succession talks between the ex-Yugoslav states.
State-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which is
coordinating the NLB sale, could decide on whether to pursue the
privatisation on Thursday, sources said.
Slovenia has committed to selling 75 percent of NLB in
exchange for European Commission approval of aid to the bank in
2013 and planned to sell half of NLB this year and another 25
percent by the end of 2018.
The Slovenian government controls about 50 percent of the
economy and some 44 percent of the banking sector.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)