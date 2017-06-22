LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach
agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the
next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman
said on Thursday.
The government cancelled the planned sale of 50 percent of
NLB earlier this month, saying the suggested sales price was too
low.
Slovenia promised to sell 50 percent of NLB this year and
another 25 percent in 2018 in exchange for the European
Commission's approval of state aid to the bank in 2013.
Erman told a news conference that talks with the Commission
were ongoing and that he was due to meet EU Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager early next month to discuss the
matter.
The Commission has not said what steps it could take
regarding the cancelled sale of NLB but analysts expect Slovenia
will push for the privatisation to be put off for several years.
