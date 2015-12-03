By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Dec 3 Generic drug producer Lek, the
Slovenian arm of Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis,
said on Thursday high labour costs in Slovenia were reducing the
competitiveness of the business within the international
company.
"We compete for new projects and investments internally with
other locations (of Novartis) and we see that we are becoming
less competitive due to the high cost of labour (in Slovenia),"
Lek said in a statement prepared for Reuters.
"We urgently need a serious tax reform that will reduce
labour costs in a way that will stimulate the employment of top
experts," it added.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, in that year increased personal income
tax on annual net wages of above 71,000 euros to 50 percent from
41 percent.
The government plans to prolong the measure, which was due
to expire at the end of 2015, until 2020 as it struggles to
reduce the budget deficit to 2.3 percent of GDP next year from
the 2.9 percent expected in 2015.
Last week, the government proposed a tax reduction of up to
204 euros per year for citizens with annual net wages of 18,960
euros or more but companies and the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (GZS) expressed disappointment over the proposal.
"This represents a minimal change for 12 percent (of wage
earners) ... while keeping the 50 percent tax level on high
wages still de-stimulates companies from paying higher wages,"
head of GZS Samo Hribar Milic said.
Last month, Minister of Finance Dusan Mramor had to abolish
a planned tax reform which would cut tax deductions on
investments and increase taxes on profits from capital assets
after criticism from companies and individuals which claimed the
changes would hurt the economy.
Slovenia managed to return to growth last year due to higher
exports and expects its economy to expand by 2.7 percent this
year and 2.3 percent in 2016 versus growth of 3 percent in 2014.
