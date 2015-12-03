LJUBLJANA Dec 3 Generic drug producer Lek, the Slovenian arm of Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis, said on Thursday high labour costs in Slovenia were reducing the competitiveness of the business within the international company.

"We compete for new projects and investments internally with other locations (of Novartis) and we see that we are becoming less competitive due to the high cost of labour (in Slovenia)," Lek said in a statement prepared for Reuters.

"We urgently need a serious tax reform that will reduce labour costs in a way that will stimulate the employment of top experts," it added.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, in that year increased personal income tax on annual net wages of above 71,000 euros to 50 percent from 41 percent.

The government plans to prolong the measure, which was due to expire at the end of 2015, until 2020 as it struggles to reduce the budget deficit to 2.3 percent of GDP next year from the 2.9 percent expected in 2015.

Last week, the government proposed a tax reduction of up to 204 euros per year for citizens with annual net wages of 18,960 euros or more but companies and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GZS) expressed disappointment over the proposal.

"This represents a minimal change for 12 percent (of wage earners) ... while keeping the 50 percent tax level on high wages still de-stimulates companies from paying higher wages," head of GZS Samo Hribar Milic said.

Last month, Minister of Finance Dusan Mramor had to abolish a planned tax reform which would cut tax deductions on investments and increase taxes on profits from capital assets after criticism from companies and individuals which claimed the changes would hurt the economy.

Slovenia managed to return to growth last year due to higher exports and expects its economy to expand by 2.7 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2016 versus growth of 3 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)