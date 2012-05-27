Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
LJUBLJANA May 27 Slovenia's only nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) restarted its operations on Sunday after closing on April 14 for regular maintenance, NEK said on Sunday.
It said in a statement maintenance took a few days longer than the 40 days planned due to more work on the replacement of the reactor's container than expected earlier. (Reporting By Marja Novak)
BRUSSELS, June 8 The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has waded into a dispute over a proposed new pipeline for Russian gas that pits Germany against eastern members of the EU, saying the plan would be harmful to the bloc's interests.