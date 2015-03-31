LJUBLJANA, March 31 Slovenia's sole nuclear
power plant, Krsko (NEK), will shut down for maintenance on
April 11, a spokeswoman for the plant told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ida Novak Jerele said a number of fuel rods would be
replaced during the process which will last for about 40 days,
among them the rod on which damage was detected earlier this
month.
The plant, which is jointly owned by European Union members
Slovenia and its neighbour Croatia, holds regular maintenance
every 18 months.
NEK was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse
Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. It is
scheduled to close down in 2023 but Slovenia plans to prolong
its lifespan by 20 years.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)